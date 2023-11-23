Health Minister flags immediate need for relocation

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu says Korovisilou Health Center needs urgent relocation as there is a risk of flooding [Source: ICAAD]

A number of health facilities have been identified since 2016 that need relocation or immediate maintenance due to the effects of climate change.

Some of these facilities are at high risk due to rising sea levels and coastal flooding.

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu says climate impacts on the health sector are threefold.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the weather patterns are extreme, resulting in injuries and worsening the conditions of the vulnerable in our communities.

He further adds that it impacts our environment and also relates to diverse health impacts, which include mental and emotional trauma caused by social destruction in communities.

Lalabalavu says Korovisilou Health Center needs urgent relocation as there is a risk of flooding, while the Qamea and Tonia Health Centers were destroyed by a landslide.

Apart from this, the Laselevu Health Center and Nasauvere Nursing Station in Naitasiri need relocation as there are risks associated with the current sites.