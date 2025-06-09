Guru Nanak day focuses on service and social issues

The Samabula Sikh Temple marked Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary with a day of reflection and community service.

Head Priest Sandeep Singh states every Sikh should remember God, earn honestly and share with the needy.

Singh adds the temple is tackling modern social issues, including drug abuse, inequality and women’s empowerment through youth-focused programs.

“The first one is to remember God always. It means the God’s presence should be in your words, in your minds and in your actions all the time. And second thing, every Sikh is supposed to follow earning your living honestly. And third one is if you have anything, always be ready to share with the needy and less privileged section of society.”

Singh emphasizes that teaching cultural and spiritual values alongside social responsibility helps build a resilient and connected community.

“And we are trying to engage youth to organize seminars and youth camps to encourage them to understand the side effects of drug menace and how it’s destroying families, lives, everything. So we are trying to outreach community to make them aware of the drug issue, not only drug issue but other social issues as well.”

The anniversary also featured a Langar, a community feast open to all, highlighting Sikh values of equality, service and sharing.

