Growing cash crop potential

Fiji has a suitable climate that will significantly enhance the growth of valuable cash crops, providing an opportunity for the agricultural sector to thrive.

This was emphasised by the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones, who pointed out the increasing demand for such products in the European market.

Products such as baby ginger, tobacco, cocoa and coffee are gaining popularity internationally, and by expanding production, Fiji can tap into lucrative markets.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr. Brian Jones / Fiji Government Facebook

“Once you do the intensive work to set up your field to plant the ginger, you can get two or three crops a year. And there’s a very strong market if it’s organic, clean, and of good quality in Europe.”

He adds that they are also focusing on providing the required education and training to farmers that will enhance their production.

These exports also present new opportunities for local farmers to diversify their crops and increase their income.