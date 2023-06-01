Growers Fund targets digital platform

The Sugarcane Growers Fund has taken a significant step forward in supporting farmers with the launch of the My SCGF App.

Chief Executive, Raj Sharma says this innovative application, developed as part of the council’s digital platform initiated in 2019, aims to enhance and streamline agricultural operations, providing farmers with valuable resources and assistance at their fingertips.

Sharma says since the soft launch last year, there have been 428 registered users.

According to the CEO, they are also very mindful that digital platforms cannot be used by all growers but with 24% of their 5,240 members who are below 47 years of age, that is their target group.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad was also part of the launch.