Groundbreaking for Labasa’s first gas crematorium

The people of Labasa will soon have their own gas crematorium.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh participated in the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Labasa earlier today.

Singh says that this has been one of the most requested facilities for the people of Labasa over the years.

He says the gas crematorium will be environmentally friendly given the use of natural gas rather than traditional fuel and wood.

He says that the project aims to provide affordable costs for people to use the facility to perform final rituals for their loved ones.

“When there will be some calculations on how much it will cost to burn a body here, I am pretty sure it will be considered with the in mind that we have good financial strength. But it may not be more than between five and six hundred dollars. Because this is what it generally costs. But just to let you know, it will be no more than six hundred dollars.”

Singh also acknowledges Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for accepting the idea of setting up a gas-fired cremator in Labasa.

He also thanked Minister for Finance Biman Prasad for the budget allocation to fund the project.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Multiethnic Affairs is also undertaking preparatory works for the same gas crematorium projects in Lovu cemetery in Lautoka; Varoko cemetery in Ba; and Raiwaqa cemetery in Navua, which will be undertaken during this financial year.