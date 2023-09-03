Greater levels of exports for Fiji: Kamikamica

There continues to be greater levels of exports and market access for Fiji products in Australia.

While officiating at the 27th Australia-Fiji Business Forum in Sydney, Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says this includes the pilot program that allows the commercial importation of kava.

Kamikamica says since December 2021, Fiji has exported over 50 tonnes of kava powder to Australia, and of the 258 registered exporters from the Pacific, 154 are from Fiji.

He adds that they are looking forward to seeing the benefits of full commercialization in the near future.

“Hopefully, in the near future, this will open the doors for greater levels of innovation and access to Kava-based products that can appeal to a much broader section of the Australian community.”

Kamikamica says the recent inclusion of Lautoka Port in the Sea Container Hygiene System will benefit Fiji exporters.