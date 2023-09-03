Grant to ICT Business Programme framework endorsed

The cabinet has endorsed the policy framework for the grant to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Business Programme.

In the 2023–2024 National Budget, $1.5 million was allocated to implement the programme called Grant to ICT Business.

The intention of the grant is to entice larger multi-national enterprises (MNEs) to invest in and set up in Fiji.

The government says the digital economy and the potential of digital transformation represent a significant avenue for Fiji’s economic development and fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals.

It says the proposed tailor-made programme will focus on quality and quantity of talent, developing our young workforce, and providing opportunities for employment creation across the board.

A committee will also be established to assess and determine whether an outsourcing business qualifies for the incentive.

The Programme will include MNEs that account for corporate social responsibility, including environmental sustainability.