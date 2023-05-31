Grant to help set demonstration farm

A preliminary study will be carried out on the development of a Demonstration Farm and a Regional Training Centre Project at Dobuilevu Research Station, in Rakiraki.

The cabinet has approved a grant agreement with Indonesia for approximately $500,000 for this study and project.

The Project is the first multi-year Indonesian flagship initiative in the agriculture sector and is supported by Indonesian AID.

The Grant will finance the preliminary study, detailed engineering design, and preparation of bidding documents for the construction of the farm and the Research Station in Rakiraki.