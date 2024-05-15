GPH renovations continue with mockup room in final stages

The Grand Pacific Hotel continues to undergo a remarkable transformation as its refurbishment journey advances.

General Manager FNFP Owned Hotels and Resorts Fiji Lachlan Walker expresses his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail that characterizes the mockup room.

Walker says it’s going to be “absolutely beautiful” that will enhance the allure of the iconic hotel.

As the mock-up room nears its final stages, Walker reveals that the subsequent phase of the refurbishment will focus on renovating the hotel’s rooms.

He says they are scheduled to commence later this year and extend into the following year.

While the rooms are slated for renovation in the coming months, Walker says the public areas of the GPH will undergo a facelift in 2025.

The hotel will also be rebranded to the InterContinental brand under the IHG portfolio.