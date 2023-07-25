Government urged to intervene as tenants face eviction

Residents of Block 5 at the Public Rental Board barracks in Nabua are seeking urgent assistance from the government after being served with eviction notices due to safety risks.

The Public Rental Board issued the notice on June 26th, 2023, leaving the 20 affected families in a state of distress and uncertainty.

The Chairman for Block 5, Ravu Dan has taken action on behalf of the tenants, reaching out to the Prime Minister, appealing for intervention in this matter.

“We have already written to the honourable Prime Minister yesterday, we are seeking for his intervention if more time could be given to us.”

The tenants are requesting more time to find alternative housing arrangements, as they face significant challenges in their daily lives due to the imminent eviction.

“Some of these tenants have been here for so long and we have some of the needy here. Some old people cannot walk. We have tenants here that are facing hardships”

PRB General Manager Timoci stresses the safety of tenants.

“The safety of the family is more important right now than having to consider other things. Other things can come later but right now it’s the safety and people can at least look for accommodation”

As the deadline approaches, the uncertainty looms large for these 20 families residing at the barracks in Nabua.