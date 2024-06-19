Government supports Rotuma’s autonomy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The people of Rotuma should decide for themselves their future and be governed by laws and systems that are in line with their own culture and tradition.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed this sentiment while handing over a brand-new vehicle to the Rotuma Island Council.

The Prime Minister says this is the policy of the People’s Coalition Government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka says the consent of the people of Rotuma must be sought and freely given to changes that affect them, their institutions, their resources, and traditional appointment processes.

He adds that while he was in opposition, he joined the people of Rotuma in opposing the two Rotuma bills, which have been permanently shelved.

The Prime Minister says he is proud to have the office of Rotuma Affairs under his portfolio.