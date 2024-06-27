Government leads fight against drugs: Raikaci

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci

The government’s leadership in the fight against drugs demonstrates its deep concern about the issue.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the 2023–2028 National Counter Narcotics Strategy is the best way forward.

Raikaci says the strategy provides a holistic approach to tackling the issue and safeguarding children.

He adds that linking drugs to criminal activities has to be determined by investigations.

“People are saying that because of the impacts of drugs, crimes are committed, but that has to be determined by a thorough investigation. But right now, people are saying that because of drugs, crimes have increased, so we need to do investigations on that.”

The strategy acknowledges the amount of work carried out in the last 20 years within the existing systems of the respective agencies and key stakeholders in combating drug-related activities.

According to the strategy, there have been elements of improvement in the practices, processes, and policies occurring in these agencies to enable them to be relevant to the emerging challenges faced with drug-related activities.

However, the focus of this strategy’s actions is to enhance the responses by taking them to another level.