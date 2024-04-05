Government is guided by 'development plans': Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his visit to Taveuni [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified the developments being carried out around the country, stating that these are guided by the national development plans.

Rabuka made these comments while addressing the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

Claims were made during the meeting that not many developments were carried out in the Cakaudrove province under past governments.

Rabuka acknowledges that some areas in the province require improved services and infrastructure development.

However, he emphasizes that development will reach certain areas at the appropriate time, as it is being carried out based on population demand.

“I took the China Ambassador to my village upon his request. While on my way to the village, he asked me. Oh, so the road to your village is still gravel? I told him yes, since 1974. He asked me why the developed road does not go to your village. I told him, not now, but it will be at the right time. We are still pushing for the government to consider those developments, but it will surely reach us one day.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] with the China Ambassador [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka also urges council members, chiefs, and district representatives to understand the processes followed before implementing any development projects.

He further clarifies that funding allocation through the government budget is also taken into consideration during project implementation.

The Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting concludes today.