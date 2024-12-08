Government has a huge responsibility in protecting human rights

Government has a significant responsibility in protecting human rights.

This was highlighted by the Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Loukinikini Lewaravu while presenting at the Attorney General’s conference.

Lewaravu highlights Fiji’s unique standing in the Pacific, being the only country in the region to have ratified all nine core human rights conventions, stressing the substantial obligations this places on the state to ensure these standards are integrated into national laws and practices.

Article continues after advertisement

Lewaravu states the importance of aligning Fiji’s constitution with international human rights standards, particularly within the Bill of Rights section, which she notes could benefit from a review.

Lewaravu also advocates for a more nuanced and inclusive approach to indigenous rights in Fiji’s constitutional framework.

Drawing from her experience in Samoa, she highlights the importance of embedding indigenous cultural practices and governance systems, such as customary law and village councils, into the constitution.

“It is important to understand the place of where the indigenous rights of people is placed within this whole conversation of law reform commission. Because at the end of the day it’s the people of the first land that are trying to ensure that their culture, identity rooted to the land is being well protected and preserved. Not only for now, but for future generations”.

She also emphasizes that the process of constitutional review must be inclusive, transparent, and participatory, allowing all sectors of society to contribute to shaping the future of Fiji’s legal and human rights landscape.