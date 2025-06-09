Government hands over tractor to boost Ra farmers

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Office of the Prime Minister has handed over a new 51-horsepower tractor, worth nearly $50,000, to New Valley Processors Fiji in Ra.

Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, officiated at the event in Vatuka Village.

He says the tractor is more than just machinery – it is a symbol of progress, empowerment, and partnership with rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The tractor, funded under the 2025–2026 Development Grant budget, will directly support 21 farmer cluster groups in Ra, and benefit over 10,000 farmers across Ra, Ba, and Nadroga/Navosa.

Tubuna says mechanisation will help reduce labour costs, improve efficiency, and strengthen food security.

He adds the tractor will boost key crops such as cowpeas and cassava for both local and export markets.

The Assistant Minister also thanked India for donating five tonnes of cowpea seeds, saying the support will further strengthen farm productivity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.