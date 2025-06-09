Government grants aim to boost higher education

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has signed its 2025–2026 Grant Agreement with nine institutions, ensuring continued support for teaching, research, and capacity building.

FHEC Chair Steve Chand says the coalition government has allocated $86.5 million to 13 higher education institutions this year, with some receiving grants for the first time.

He says the funds will be used to improve teaching and learning, strengthen research, and enhance workforce training.

“Please do not wait for us to beg you for your acquittals. You have a responsibility. These are taxpayers’ dollars. And your responsibility is to ensure that the acquittals are timely and in the manner and fashion we expect. It is very, very important. The grants from government are operational in nature.”

Chand says the investment will help equip students with the skills needed in today’s workforce while ensuring Fiji’s long-term competitiveness.

