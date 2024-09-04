Government focuses on Wairabetia development

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

The Wairabetia project in Lautoka which was approved for lease in 2017 has now reached completion.

This includes the peripheral survey and successful land acquisition negotiations with the iTaukei landowners.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says over $640,000 allocated for the project was used to secure the lease through the TLTB.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think ideally, when we’re looking at that real estate in Lautoka, we’re looking at expanding the real estate well beyond the dry land. So it’s always been the ideal that, at some point, we’re going to acquire, we’re going to move the development beyond the high-water mark because that’s where the real development would be.”

Vosarogo adds with the land surveyed and leased, the Ministry of Trade would soon take charge of exploring real estate opportunities.