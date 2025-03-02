Government fast-tracks fixes for water woes

[Source: Water Authority Fiji/Facebook]

The worsening water crisis in the Suva-Nausori corridor including Lami, Tamavua, Khalsa and Sakoca demands urgent government action.

Residents and businesses continue to experience prolonged disruptions, exposing vulnerabilities in Fiji’s water infrastructure.

With no quick fix in sight, the government is now increasing immediate response measures and long-term structural reforms to stabilize supply and prevent future crises.

[Source: Water Authority Fiji/Facebook]

Public Works Minister Filipe Tuisawau acknowledges the seriousness of this issue, stating the government is taking decisive steps to address the short-term pressure on the system and the deep-rooted inefficiencies that have led to recurring shortages.

“Some of the temporary measures, you can see that the time taken for recovery has been shortened. At times it takes about one week, but they have managed to resolve that, I think within two to three days but we will keep on working on improving those.”

One of the key short-term interventions includes the installation of a trash boom at the Savura Cascade, a measure designed to prevent debris from clogging the intake system during heavy rainfall.



[Source: Water Authority Fiji/Facebook]

Additional efforts include the introduction of two bypass pumping systems to handle high turbidity levels, reducing the time it takes to restore supply after disruptions.

Optimized chemical treatment processes are also helping maintain water quality, ensuring that supply remains as stable as possible despite external challenges.

While these measures are providing temporary relief, Tuisawau states that the government’s primary focus is on long-term solutions that will create a more resilient and efficient water supply system.

A major component of this strategy is the Performance-Based Non-Revenue Water Reduction Contract, set to begin next month.

The Suva-Nausori corridor loses approximately 47 percent of its treated water due to leaks and inefficiencies.

The government is aiming to cut this figure to the mid-20 percent range, a move expected to significantly improve service reliability.

Upgraded clarifiers will also be installed to tackle turbidity issues, improving overall system efficiency.



[Source: Water Authority Fiji/Facebook – Acting Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji Seru Soderberg]

Acting Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji Seru Soderberg spoke about the importance of these infrastructure upgrades.

He says the planned projects will not only meet current water demand but will also provide additional capacity to store and distribute water more effectively across the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The government is relying on capital expenditure funding, concessional loans and climate change financing mechanisms to fast-track these projects.

Tuisawau emphasizes that investments in water infrastructure remain a top priority, as securing a stable and safe supply is essential for public welfare and economic stability.

