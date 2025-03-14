Government eyes long-term waste management solutions

Vunato Landfill

The Vunato dumpsite in Lautoka currently receives an average of 75.5 tons of waste per day, approximately 40,330 tons of waste dumped at the site annually.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the landfill remains a challenge due to increased waste generation and environmental concerns.

In 2024, 174 tons of green waste were collected, and 14.8 tons of compost were sold from the council office, generating revenue of around $5,000 for the council.

Nalumisa says from 2011 to 2024, approximately 2,502 tons of green waste were collected, and 147 tons were composted, generating revenue of close to about $45,000 for the council.

“Waste disposal with a dump site follows a structured approach to ensure efficient management and minimization of environmental impact. Through the support of ADB, they will engage an advisor who is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the best solutions for the Western Division.”

The government partnership with international agencies has initiated a long-term strategy for improving waste management.

The ADB consultants are trying to look for areas and ideal locations that’s far from creeks and settlements that can be used as a dumpsite.

