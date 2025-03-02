Government expands fire services

[Source: National Fire Authority Fiji/Facebook]

The government is making major investments in enhancing emergency services across the country.

These improvements aim to strengthen response capabilities, ensure better preparedness, and provide quicker, more efficient assistance during emergencies.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa who stated that the National Fire Authority has several important projects planned to enhance community protection.

These projects include accommodation barracks for officers and additional fire stations to improve coverage.

“Under the 2022-23 national budget, the government allocated $382,000 for civil works and fencing. In the 2023-2024 National Budget, the government further allocated $1.3 million for the commencement of construction works.”

Nalumisa added that the biggest project of all is the construction of a new headquarters at Komo Park in Samabula.

He adds that the multi-million-dollar project is earmarked to be the center of multi-agency operations during any disaster and will also house a sub-station to cater to nearby communities.

