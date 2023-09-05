Government committed to rural and maritime development: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka [right] in Yavu village on Batiki Island, where he commissioned a new water storage system [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says there is potential for more development in the province of Lomaiviti.

Last week, the Minister led a tour of the group and presided over the ground-breaking for two significant projects in Yavu village on Batiki Island, where he commissioned a new water storage system as well as a foot-crossing, valued at close to $20,000.

Ditoka wants to see change happen in terms of rural development, saying this is the promise of the coalition government.

He says development in rural and maritime communities must continue, and such initiatives should contribute to progress and not regress.

The Minister also visited Gau during his four-day tour of the Lomaiviti group.