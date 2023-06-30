Government commits to climate insurance

The People’s Coalition government is adopting strategies to better address the impacts of climate change in the country.

The Fijian government is committing $2.5 million for the subscription of parametric insurance cover.

The government is considering two insurance covers “Cat-in-the-circle’ and “Excess Rainfall” in the next fiscal year.

Under the “Cat-in-the-circle” product, the government is eligible to receive a payout for cyclones Category 3 and above.

Fiji is an active member of the Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Foundation, this enables Fiji to immediately access full suite of existing insurance products (Tropical Cyclone, Earthquake/ Tsunami).

This disaster-risk-reduction approach will ensure that Fiji is well-prepared to address impacts of cyclones and other climate-induced disasters without having to rely on foreign aid or domestic and international borrowing.