Government commits to advancing the coconut industry

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government remains committed to promoting the coconut industry and supplementing income through increased coconut utilization.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna stressed this while opening the Bu replanting and coconut training workshop at Vakacoko settlement in Naboro yesterday.

He highlights that copra remains the most traded coconut commodity in Fiji, with virgin coconut oil production gaining popularity in rural and maritime communities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tubuna states that Fiji boasts approximately 10 million coconut trees spread across an area of around 65,000 hectares of land, with 70 percent situated in the Northern Division.

However, he says 65 percent of these trees are senile and require replanting.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Assistant Minister also shared that the focus of the training is to economically empower and enhance the Bu coconut knowledge base in rural communities.

He says the training aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills for sustainable replanting, promoting livelihoods in the process.

Tubuna also notes that, according to their survey, Suva requires approximately 5,000 Bu nuts daily, but we are unable to meet this demand, hence the initiation of this program.