Government clarifies review of Surfing Act

The government clarifies that they are undertaking the review of the Surfing Areas Act 2010 with the support of a team of consulting experts tasked with independently facilitating the review and consultations with the larger public.

This comes as substantive issues have been raised by the various stakeholders and the public.

In a statement, the government says that given the complexity of customary land and water rights in Fiji, the interconnected nature of such interests has caused some confusion and uncertainty.

It says their intention is to liberalize access to marine areas to support economic growth while also providing an equitable return for any customary interests in accordance with the constitutional guarantee.

With the public consultations still underway, they also clarified that the legal efficacy of the 2010 legislation in its current form remains the law.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Office of the Attorney-General will continue with public consultations for Labasa, Savusavu, and Taveuni, which will be held on September 4 and 5.