Government announces reshuffle

PS Chair Lule Rokovada.

The Public Service Commission has announced a reshuffle and cessation of contracts of Permanent Secretaries.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says more changes are expected in the weeks ahead.

Susan Kiran, former Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service, acting Permanent Secretary for Justice and Cabinet Secretary has been re-assigned as Secretary to Cabinet.

Yogesh Karan, former Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Sugar has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

Shaheen Ali, former Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications.

Tupou’tuah Baravilala’s acting appointment as Permanent Secretary for Communications has ceased.

Atish Kumar, Director of Labour Standard Services is acting as Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations on the completion of Osea Cawaru’s contract.

Atelaite Rokosuka, Deputy Secretary, Fisheries, will act as Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry from next week.

Salaseini Daunabuna, Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will be re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation from next week.

Mitieli Cama, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will act as Permanent Secretary from next week.

Ashwin Raj’s appointment as Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will come to an end next Tuesday.

Doctor Josefa Koroivueta will succeed Raj in an acting capacity from 7th February.