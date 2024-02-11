Government aims to transform Kadavu: Kamikamica

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is committed to transforming Kadavu into a thriving economic hub for the eastern division.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Kadavu contributes close to $500 million to Gross Domestic Product which is a fairly significant amount for a population of 10,000–12,000 people.

Kamikamica says the three-day official visit to the island of Kadavu has enabled him to witness firsthand what needs to be done for Kadavu to try and stimulate economic activity.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

According to the minister, potential opportunities that exist on Kadavu create an environment conducive to stimulating economic activity on the island.

“There’s not even any large-scale tourism here. So clearly, it’s an exciting opportunity for the island and for the country. And what the government needs to do is prioritize what we need to do first.”

Kamikamica adds that telecommunications will open up other opportunities.

Therefore, he adds that communication is a major priority.