Government acts on longstanding plastic problem

Fiji is cracking down on plastic pollution with fast-tracked Container Deposit Regulations.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu told Parliament the program is progressing well and backed by strong political will.

He states the Prime Minister prioritised the initiative during Global Recycling Day in March last year and the Ministry has since accelerated its rollout.

Bulitavu warns that voluntary schemes by beverage companies are not enough.

The Ministry has secured dedicated funding and is working with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program and the UN Environment Program to modernise the regulations.

Technical support will come from serious business, the firm behind similar schemes in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Palau.

Bulitavu states that public and private sector consultations start this month, including beverage producers, municipal councils, waste operators and community groups.

The regulations will make returning containers mandatory, reduce pollution in waterways, support recycling and green jobs, and extend landfill lifespans.

Industry resistance will no longer stall progress.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar thanked the Minister for the update but warned Fiji still lacks an effective national rubbish collection system.

She notes the initiative has dragged on for 20 years and stresses that proper waste collection is key to success.

The Container Deposit Regulations are a decisive move toward a circular economy.

By making participation mandatory and expanding stewardship to e-waste, tyres, batteries and other products, Fiji aims to curb pollution, grow recycling industries and enforce responsible lifecycle management.

