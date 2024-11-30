Google launches US$250 million investment in Fiji

Fiji is set to step into a digitally advanced economy, paving the way for greater opportunities and innovation.

This comes as Google announced the construction of a state-of-the-art ICT facility in Natadola today, marking a major milestone as the global tech giant invests in the nation.

A groundbreaking ceremony at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course revealed that the US$250 million investment aligns with Fiji’s vision of becoming an economically prosperous country, fostering opportunities for all Fijians, and connecting them to the wider world.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project is expected to create over 3,600 new jobs by 2030 while boosting internet connectivity across the region and fostering stronger global dialogue, innovation, and unity among Fijians worldwide.

“We envision that the ICT facility will create a domino effect, encouraging companies in technology, logistics, and other IT-related industries to consider Fiji as a base for their operations in this part of the world.”

Rabuka says this investment sends a powerful message about Fiji’s potential, highlighting that the nation is ‘ripe with opportunities’ and encouraging further contributions to the nation’s GDP in coming years.

The project will ensure Fiji is on par with the digitalized world, marking a significant step towards advancing in the international market.

“This infrastructure will further project Fiji as a hub for digital connectivity within the facility. The ICT facility will house the second cable landing station in Fiji, one that will strengthen Fiji’s internet connectivity and make it more resilient with two landing stations.”

Landing stations serve as hubs where submarine fiber optic cables connect countries and continents, enabling data transfer between global networks and local infrastructure.

One landing station is currently located in the Central Division, and the completion of the facility will add another station in the West.