Global shocks put economy on edge

Fiji’s economic growth faces pressure from global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

This, according to the Reserve Bank of Fiji December Economic Review 2025.

The review explained that the US’s tariffs and shifts in foreign policy have heightened risks for trade and investment.

Russia’s concession to allow Ukraine to join the European Union offered some optimism, but commodity price volatility continues to affect Fiji.

Domestically, visitor arrivals inched up by 0.3 per cent to 901,372 for the year to November, led by higher arrivals from the United Kingdom, United States and Europe.

Timber and electricity production increased, while sugar, gold and mineral water output declined.

The review notes that these mixed results reflect resilience and sector-specific challenges across the economy.

he Reserve Bank highlights the importance of fiscal discipline and structural reforms to safeguard stability.

Rising global uncertainties, cyclone season risks, and potential social challenges could influence growth while strengthening domestic resilience remains central to maintaining economic momentum.

