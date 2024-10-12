Girls Take Over program launched

Girls are the future; they are leaders, innovators, and agents of change who will shape the world of tomorrow, yet many girls still face significant obstacles that limit their potential.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports, Meli Nacuva, during the International Day of Girls celebrations and the launch of the 2024 Girls Take Over Program at Marist Brothers High School in Suva.

Nacuva says that with the theme Girls Vision for the Future, this program aims to empower girls, inspire their leadership, and foster gender equality.

He adds the theme is a timely and significant look ahead to a world shaped by the aspiration and dreams of the next generation.

He adds that from limited access to education and health to gender-based violence, these challenges can have a profound impact on the lives of girls.

To address these challenges and create a more equitable world, we must listen to the voice of girls and amplify their vision for the future. We must ask them what they need, what they dream, and what they believe is possible.

Nacuva states that access to quality education is a fundamental right and a key to their future success and development as girls.

The Youth PS says that by listening to the vision of the girls, we can gain a deeper understanding of their needs and aspirations, we can learn from their creativity and resilience, and we can support them in achieving their dreams.

He adds that this program will try to assist girls to reach their full potential and aims to address these challenges by proving girls with the opportunities to explore their interests, develop their leadership skills, and gain exposure to diverse career

Nacuva states that this program was funded by the assistance provided by the Australian Government, and all girls are encouraged to take part in this program and make the most of it and inspire other girls to do the same.