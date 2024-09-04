Girls outperform boys in literacy and numeracy: PILNA report

[Source: TLN]

The Pacific Islands Literacy and Numeracy Assessment has revealed that in Years 4 and 6, female students outperform boys in literacy and numeracy.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro highlighted that while students in these grades generally perform above the regional average in reading, less than half of the Year 4 students reached the expected proficiency level in literacy.

Therefore, Radrodro says there are still areas for improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

“And in numeracy, more than half of the students in both Year 4 and Year 6 meet or exceed the minimum proficiency level. Data from this assessment also revealed that girls outperformed boys in reading and writing.”

Radrodro says the data from this report is shared with the Ministry’s Curriculum Advisory Services and the District Office of the Ministry.

He adds that following the data sharing, intervention programs are implemented, which in turn are monitored from the school and district level.

The Minister says that one of the strategies is the improvement of reading progress trackers and numeracy progress trackers in the Fiji Education Management Information System dashboard.