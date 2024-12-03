Girl, 14, injected with meth and sexually abused, says Sharma

Shocking revelations in Parliament yesterday that a female primary school student was found with needle tracks and when quizzed by police, said she had been injected with methamphetamine and sexually abused by a group of boys.

The issue came to light during a debate on the Fiji Financial Intelligence 2023 Annual Report in Parliament.

Opposition parliamentarian Rinesh Sharma highlighted the issue while speaking about the increase in drug-related crimes in Fiji.

Sharma said large quantities of cannabis and cocaine were seized in 2018 and large quantities of methamphetamine in 2020, but in 2023 and 2024, the number of drug-related cases tripled – with 132 arrests and 4.8 tonnes of methamphetamine seized.

He said more recently, the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council noted that there were over 3,000-plus drug-related cases involving school children.

“Recently, just yesterday in the news, a 14-year-old girl was found walking along the road in school uniform with visible needle marks and when officers questioned her, she revealed that she went to a party, ended up in a place where some boys sexually abused her and injected her with methamphetamine.”