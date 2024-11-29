German ambassador highlights role of art in climate action

[Source: U.S. Embassy Suva/ Facebook]

The use of art as a medium to inspire climate action is growing, says German Ambassador to Fiji, Dr. Andreas Prothmann.

While speaking at a Climate Action Artist Residency event, he highlighted the global effects of climate change, with particular attention to the Pacific region’s vulnerability.

Dr. Prothmann says climate change has many effects on people worldwide, but the Pacific is extremely vulnerable to its impacts.

He drew attention to recent climate disasters globally, including floods in Spain, to highlight the interconnected nature of the issue.

The Ambassador stressed that art could serve as a unifying force, motivating communities to act on climate challenges.

“So this is an issue that affects us all, that connects us all and Art is a medium that connects us all.”

The event featured two young artists who are part of the Climate Action Artist Residency Program, an initiative highlighting cross-cultural dialogue and creative approaches to climate advocacy.

Ropate Kama, who recently completed a three-month residency in Berlin, Germany, focuses his art on exploring trauma and healing.

His unique approach combines storytelling and visual art to address the emotional toll of climate crises on local communities.

Lisa Rave, currently undertaking her residency in Samoa, has been exploring Germany’s colonial past in Samoa and its impact on contemporary Pacific societies.

The Climate Action Artist Residency Program is engaging a new generation of artists committed to climate advocacy, with projects both globally and locally.