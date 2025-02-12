Generation gaps in the Pacific Media

Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation Chief Executive, Francis Herman

Generation gap is a challenge facing public broadcasting services in the region says Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation Chief Executive, Francis Herman.

Herman says that, to ensure efficiency in the changing media landscape, it is critical to address and adjust to these gaps and their cultural context.

“I think one of the big challenge for Public Broadcasters is the generation gap. I think a lot of us have not made that transition, and this is where the young people become restless. And we haven’t acclimatised to that different culture of the young people. I suppose that’s the challenge for us, to find a niche. What is it, if we have to step down, step down; if you have to step back, step back. Otherwise, you can be too old-fashioned in the way we handle things.”

Speaking at the annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference, Herman stated that to combat social media’s increasing influence, mainstream media institutions have to place a strong emphasis on information sharing and capacity building.

He says with the growing popularity of social media, with its advantages and disadvantages, media organizations should work together in addressing concerns of relevancy and employee retention.

He added that, faced with this common issue, organizations could learn from one another.

