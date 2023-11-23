GCC to be reinstated

The Great Council of Chiefs is set to be reinstated following the passing of the iTaukei Affairs Amendment Bill 2023 in parliament.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga announced the move, emphasizing that reinstating the GCC is essential for good governance and the well-being of the iTaukei.

Turaga highlights the historical significance of the GCC, noting that for over a century, men and women have played a crucial role in governing, representing, and advocating for the Vanua.

The Attorney General explains that the removal of the GCC in 2012 was not due to impracticality or a lack of purpose but occurred under authoritarian rule through the I-Taukei Affairs Amendment Decree.

The GCC was suspended in 2007 and subsequently removed altogether in 2012, a decision made without the consultation of Fijians.

“The GCC considered matters relating to native provincial regulation, taxes, laws and punishments, engaging in key discussions with the colonial government and making resolutions along the way.”

Turaga adds that the reinstatement aims to restore an institution that has played a vital role in the governance and representation of the iTaukei community.

The move reflects a commitment to democratic governance and the recognition of the historical and cultural significance of the GCC in Fiji.”