GCC Chair discusses sacred traditions

The Great Council of Chiefs or Bose Levu Vakaturaga is not open to members of the public as it’s a respected space where traditional deliberations take place.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the GCC in a traditional setting is called Vakabure Kalou which is a sacred space for men only, where leaders meet to discuss matters of great importance.

However, Ratu Viliame also acknowledged that times are changing. Due to the modern era we are in.

Article continues after advertisement

“In my Bose Vanua, the Batis ensure that no one enters the Bure Kalou Vakaturaga except for me, the leader of the clan, and the chief of the tribe. But, if an issue affects women and children in the village, I may invite a female leader to join us.”

Despite these sacred traditions, Ratu Viliame noted that the role of women in traditional meetings is gradually evolving.

While the sacredness of certain spaces like the Vakabure Kalou remains intact, the inclusion of women in certain discussions is becoming more common.

As societal values shift, the inclusion of women in decision-making processes, especially in matters that impact families and communities, is becoming more accepted, even within the traditionally male-dominated structures of the GCC.