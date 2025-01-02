Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka denies reports of airline crew detention

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has labelled as ‘incorrect and false’ reports by overseas media that members of a foreign airline’s crew are being detained over alleged theft and sexual assault claims where they were the victims.

He urged certain international media outlets to exercise caution in their reporting and avoid sensationalizing incidents without verifying the facts.

Gavoka described the incidents as regrettable.

He clarified there were two separate incidents – one of alleged theft and the other of alleged sexual assault affecting two different crew members.

A suspect known to police in connection with the alleged sexual assault has been questioned.

Gavoka has confirmed that police are currently investigating the incidents that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in a nightclub area in Nadi.

He states that the crew members, who are in good health, are staying at a local hotel designated for crew layovers.

They were advised by their headquarters to remain within the hotel vicinity to ensure availability for contact and to assist with police investigations.

The crew is expected to return home before the end of the week.