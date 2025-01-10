Gavoka confident in government’s stability and future

Former leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Viliame Gavoka

Former leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Viliame Gavoka has expressed confidence in the future of the Coalition Government.

This is despite the challenges faced during its formation.

Gavoka made the statement in response to questions raised by FBC News about today’s swearing-in event for new government ministers and assistant ministers.

Gavoka stated that the coalition agreement clearly stipulated that SODELPA would retain three key ministerial portfolios: Education, iTaukei Affairs, and Tourism & Civil Aviation.

“The Coalition Agreement stipulates that SODELPA would have 3 miniseries, namely Education, ITaukei Affairs, and Tourism & Civil Aviation…that has not changed and will not change.”

Gavoka reiterated that this agreement remains unchanged and will continue to guide the party’s role in the coalition.

Today’s swearing-in saw several new members from the G9 bloc, a group of MPs previously aligned with FijiFirst, taking up new ministerial roles.

This transition reflects the shifting political landscape in Fiji, particularly after the dissolution of the FijiFirst Party last year due to its failure to amend its constitution and address internal disputes.

One notable appointment was that of Viliame Naupoto, the former Army Commander and Director of Immigration, who was sworn in as the Minister for Immigration.

Former FijiFirst and SODELPA and FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu took an oath of office as the Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Other new assistant ministers included Naisa Tuinaceva for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport; Aliki Bia for Information; Josaia Niudamu for Justice; and Penioni Ravunawa for Health.

These appointments, many of which involve former FijiFirst MPs, demonstrate the evolving dynamics within the current government, which has united several political parties, including the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party (NFP), and SODELPA.

As the leader of a party once seen as the “kingmaker” in the formation of this new government, Gavoka remains steadfast in his belief that the coalition will deliver positive results for all Fijians.

FBC News also reached out to National Federation Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad for comments regarding today’s event, and we are yet to receive a response.