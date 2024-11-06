Gandhi appointed chair of IFRC elections commission

Newly appointed Chair of the Elections Commission for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies [Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s Nitin Gandhi has been appointed as the Chair of the Elections Commission for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Gandhi’s distinguished career, which spans leadership roles in professional services, public service, and humanitarian work.

A highly respected figure both in Fiji and internationally, Gandhi served as the Managing Partner at PwC Fiji for over 40 years, including 27 years as a partner.

He is also a fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a recognition granted to a select group of global Chartered Accountants.

Gandhi has made a lasting impact in humanitarian work, notably serving as President of the Fiji Red Cross Society.

He also held a position on the IFRC’s governing body, contributing to global policy and governance. He continues to serve as an honorary member of the Fiji Red Cross Society.