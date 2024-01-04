FWCC refers 11 complaints to police

Eleven complaints were transferred to police by the Fiji Women Crisis Center during the festive period.

Counselor Supervisor Ilisapeci Veibuli states the complaints lodged by women were done during the Christmas and New Year’s long weekend.

She says police intervention and assistance were required.

Veibuli highlights that the nature of complaints included verbal abuse, physical abuse and heated exchange.

She says the cases management at FWCC is right throughout until the women assure the Centre that they feel safe.

The Centre is urging women to speak up and not suffer in silence as situations can turn drastic for them if it is not dealt with accordingly.