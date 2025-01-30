FWCC faces counselor shortage

There is a significant challenge in meeting the increasing demand for counseling services as more women seek help for violence and trauma.

Last year, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre provided counseling to over 2,000 individuals through face-to-face and phone sessions.

This number has increased compared to previous years.

In response, the FWCC has ramped up its recruitment efforts, running three cohorts of training programs over the past year to equip women with the necessary skills.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says despite these efforts, many newly trained counselors struggle to sustain employment due to the intense nature of the work.

“Especially counselling because that’s where the most burnout is and so on. People are leaving the country and people are also going to development partners who pay a lot more and we are not able to do that.”

Ali is confident that with more resources, the center can continue to provide vital services to women facing violence and trauma.