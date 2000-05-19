FUS government strengthens partnership with Caritas Fiji

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The United States government donated equipment to Caritas Fiji to bolster emergency response efforts.

This donation underscores the US government’s ongoing commitment to the people of Fiji and its strong partnership with Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic Church’s global humanitarian network.

U.S. Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour emphasized the strategic importance of partnering with faith-based organizations like Caritas Fiji, which are often first responders in local communities during disasters.



She adds that this collaboration exemplifies their strong commitment to the Pacific, focusing on assisting local communities and fostering long-term shared partnerships in the region.

The donated equipment will enhance Caritas Fiji’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies such as cyclones or floods, events that frequently impact Pacific Island nations.

For many years, the United States has supported Caritas Fiji by helping them preposition emergency supplies, improve local shelters, and provide clean water to families in need.

Through the “We RISE” project, the US also collaborated with communities in Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa to improve sanitation in emergency centers and enhance disaster preparedness.

The recent donation included tools to help Caritas Fiji maintain connectivity and organization during emergencies.

