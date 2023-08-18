Funeral service to commemorate legacy of Dr Samisoni

Late Doctor Adi Mere Samisoni

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth Forum has offered their heartfelt condolences to the late Doctor Adi Mere Samisoni, a former Parliamentarian, indigenous business magnate, and esteemed party member.

SODELPA Youth President Ben Daveta expressed deep sorrow over her passing, highlighting her significant role as a staunch advocate for youth.

“Dr. Samisoni stood by the Youth Forum during our highs and lows, always ready to help the Youth Forum in many of our awareness programs, fundraising, and other activities.”

Daveta praised Samisoni as a shining example of integrity, intellect, and empathy, emphasizing her enduring impact on the lives of countless Fijians and the nation as a whole.

Today, a funeral service in honor of Samisoni will take place at 11am at the Centenary Church.

The public is informed that all Hot Bread Kitchen outlets will be temporarily closed from 10am to 3pm during the funeral service.