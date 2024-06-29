Fuel and LPG prices set to decrease

The prices of fuel and LPG will decrease across the board from Monday.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says Diesel will sell at $2.50, a decrease of $0.13.

Motor Spirit will drop by $0.17 to sell at $2.91, Premix will retail at $2.74 from $2.92 while Kerosene will sell at $2.02, a decrease of $0.11.

A 4.5 kg Cylinder will sell at $15.05 from $15.55, a $12kg Cylinder will retail at $40.12 bulk will reduce from $3.20 to sell at $3.10kg and Autogas will sell at $2.17.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, emphasized the importance of maintaining prudent fuel usage habits despite price changes.

He says being conscious of our consumption is not only financially wise but also supports our collective efforts to protect the environment.