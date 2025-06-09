FTUC raises alarm on wage theft

[File Photo]

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony has raised concerns over widespread cases of wage theft in the country, calling for stronger measures to protect workers and ensure timely justice.

Making submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the proposed amendments to the Employment Relations Bill, Anthony said wage theft remains a serious and ongoing problem that continues to disadvantage many workers.

He explained that the issue includes employers failing to pay the correct wages, overtime, public holiday pay, sick leave, and annual leave entitlements, all of which he described as forms of theft.

Anthony highlighted a case involving one employer with more than two million dollars in unpaid wages and benefits still before the courts after five years.

“When a worker misappropriates funds, it’s treated as a criminal matter and they’re paraded in the media. But when an employer steals from workers, nothing happens. Theft is theft, no matter who commits it.”

Anthony urged lawmakers to treat wage theft with the same seriousness as any other criminal offence, pointing out that countries like Australia and New Zealand have already introduced strict penalties, including heavy fines and imprisonment for offending employers.

He added that Fiji needs to strengthen its enforcement mechanisms to ensure full compliance and protect workers from exploitation.

