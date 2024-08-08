FSC worker dies

A 55-year-old man from Tavua has died after the locomotive he was in tumbled down the Fiji Sugar Corporation train lane bridge.

Police states that a 44-year-old man is currently in the hospital.

The two men were transporting loaded railway carts to the FSC Mill in Ba.

According to Divisional Police Commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa, the incident took place around midday yesterday.

While approaching the FSC train lane bridge at Lausa, the locomotive veered to the left and fell into a dry creek along with several cane carts.

The fall was approximately five meters.

The deceased and the driver were trapped inside the locomotive.

Officers from the Tavua Police and Fire Station worked together to retrieve the trapped men.

The 44-year-old locomotive driver is now receiving treatment at Lautoka Aspen Hospital, while the body of his 55-year-old colleague has been taken to the Ba Aspen Hospital morgue.

Police investigation is underway.