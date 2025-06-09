From street survivor to shelter saviour

Daulomani home owner - Edwina Biyau

Daulomani Home in Lautoka is struggling to meet the increasing demand for shelter, as more people seek refuge each day.

Founder Edwina Biyau explains that while the home responds quickly to those in need, resources such as food and space are often limited.

Although the home aims to provide immediate support for vulnerable individuals, many remain without safe shelter due to insufficient capacity.

Biyau’s own childhood experiences have shaped the mission of the home.

As an adopted child who endured abuse, ran away, and lived on the streets, he was exposed to crime, drugs, and sex work.

These experiences also instilled in him the values of sharing and caring for others.

His first act of support involved bringing home a friend with mental illness, where he provided care and a safe environment.

Since its opening in 2018, the home has supported over 670 individuals who have gone on to buy houses, graduate, find employment, and start families.

Biyau believes that acceptance fosters hope, and that hope empowers people to change their lives.

He notes that the most challenging aspect of his work is caring for individuals with disabilities, psychosocial issues, and children, as they require the most attention.

“The toughest experience, it’s people that comes through our shelter. We have lots of people with different criteria and circumstances. Especially a person living with disability, a person living with psychosocial. So those are the person that needs lots of understanding, lots of attention, lots of help to assist them. And children. We have children that comes with their parents. And those children, they need lots of attention, lots of assistance.”

His vision is to expand Daulomani Home throughout Fiji, allowing more people to find refuge and rebuild their lives.

