French Navy vessel conducts fisheries inspections

The French Navy support and assistance ship D’Entrecasteaux was on patrol in the high sea pocket North-West of Fiji to carry out a fisheries policing mission.

This mission is part of operation OP365, led by the Forum Fisheries Agency, aimed at monitoring and controlling fishing activities in the

Pacific.

During her patrol, FNS D’Entrecasteaux inspected seven fishing vessels over four days.



These onboard inspections aim to verify the vessel’s compliance with international regulations adopted by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, the regional organization responsible for fisheries management.

During each inspection, a team of sailors from the ship conducts checks on administrative documents, catch logs, fishing gear, and holds.

The vigilance of the sailors, along with real-time information sharing and support from the New Caledonia Maritime Information Fusion Center, led to the identification of several suspected violations of regulations and numerous observations during these seven inspections.

The results of these inspections are then provided by the CFIM-NC to the FFA, as well as to the flag state of the inspected fishing vessel.

This mission highlights France’s participation in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region.