Free education falls short in rural areas

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Access to education remains a challenge for many children in rural and maritime Fiji, despite government efforts.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that the government is committed to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children as universal access to quality education is essential for Fiji’s development.

The government, he said has introduced free education initiatives and social support programs to encourage school attendance.

“I would like to encourage parents to please send your child to school. Government is providing their social support to allow the children to come to school. Please send your children to the nearest school because they will get the same experience in terms of educational support in all the schools around Fiji”

Radrodro reiterates that parental involvement is crucial to ensure children take full advantage of these opportunities.

Parent Luisa Suliasi, concerned about her children’s education acknowledged the role of available resources in facilitating school attendance.

She urged that distance from schools should not be an excuse for children missing out, encouraging parents to make use of the free education system.

“From my perspective as a parent, some parents may live far from schools, but that shouldn’t be an excuse for children to be left behind. They should take advantage of free education and have the opportunity to attend school.”

The Ministry of Education continues to call on communities to prioritize education, ensuring that all schools, regardless of location, offer the same educational standards to students.