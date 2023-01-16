FRCS welcomes Finance Minister

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Officially welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [left] today.

While speaking to the staff, Professor Prasad reassured the taxation agency that consultation needs to be adopted as a way forward for policy making.

He says the 10-member fiscal review committee will have qualified people with expertise in areas of revenue and expenditure.

The Finance Minister says the board members and staff should be committed to building public trust, and businesses that support economic growth.